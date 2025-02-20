IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iranian president wishes Pope Francis speedy recovery

By IFP Editorial Staff
In a heartfelt message, Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian expressed his wishes for the swift recovery and good health of Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church.

On Thursday, Pezeshkian took to his personal account on X to convey his sentiments, writing, “I wish Pope Francis, who is being treated in hospital for a respiratory infection, well and pray to the Almighty for his health and speedy recovery,”

The 88-year-old Pope was hospitalized last week at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for treatment of bronchitis and diagnostic tests, as reported by the Vatican’s official website.

Recent updates indicate that the Pope remains under medical care, though Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who visited him on Wednesday evening, stated that his condition has improved and he is now alert.

Pope Francis, a globally respected spiritual leader, has been a prominent advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, and social justice.

