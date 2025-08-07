Iranian president pays tribute to children killed in Israeli attacks

The ceremony was held at the Ameneh Welfare and Nursery Complex in Tehran and commemorated the child victims of the Israeli regime’s aggression in June that left over 1,000 killed and more than 5,000 injured.

During the event, President Pezeshkian visited children residing at the welfare center and expressed solidarity with young victims of conflict.

“All these children are like my own grandchildren,” he said. “We are committed to creating better conditions for them.”

According to Iranian officials, 47 children and teenagers were among those killed in the wave of violence. The youngest victims were two infants, aged just two and nine months.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly condemned Israel’s military assault in the region, particularly their impact on civilians, and have called for international accountability and humanitarian support for affected populations.