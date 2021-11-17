Iranian president names new pick for Education Minister

Iran’s President has introduced Yousef Nouri as his new pick for Minister of Education to the Iranian Parliament. Nouri will be put to vote on Sunday at the legislature.

The new proposed Minister of Education was born in 1961. He holds a PhD in Management from Tehran-based Allameh Tabatabei University. 

Nouri has had a strong executive background. He has held the following posts in his resumé: director general of Planning and Budget Department and head of the IT and Communications Headquarters of the Education Ministry; member of the Teachers Fund’s Board of Trustees; and teaching at the Teacher’s Training College of Ilam and Iranian schools in Qatar and Bahrain. 

Raeisi’s previous pick for Minister of Education lost the vote of confidence at Parliament on Tuesday. 

The president had three months to propose a nominee for the post and only six days are left from the deadline for him to introduce a candidate and get Parliament’s approval for his pick.

