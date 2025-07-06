Iranian president hails Leader’s presence at Ashura ceremony: “The Hussainiya of Iran will endure forever”

In a message posted on his official X social media account, President Pezeshkian shared a photo of the Leader attending the Ashura gathering at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya and wrote: “The Hussainiya of Iran will endure and remain forever. You remain in my soul and spirit, O homeland… Sing, O Iran.”

The President’s post referred to a moment during the ceremony when Ayatollah Khamenei addressed eulogist Mahmoud Karimi and encouraged him to sing the patriotic anthem “Ey Iran,” a widely cherished song that resonates deeply with Iranian national identity.