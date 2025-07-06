IFP ExclusiveLocal

Iranian president hails Leader’s presence at Ashura ceremony: “The Hussainiya of Iran will endure forever”

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian praised the presence of the Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at the Ashura eve mourning ceremony, calling it a symbol of national unity and spiritual resilience.

In a message posted on his official X social media account, President Pezeshkian shared a photo of the Leader attending the Ashura gathering at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya and wrote: “The Hussainiya of Iran will endure and remain forever. You remain in my soul and spirit, O homeland… Sing, O Iran.”

The President’s post referred to a moment during the ceremony when Ayatollah Khamenei addressed eulogist Mahmoud Karimi and encouraged him to sing the patriotic anthem “Ey Iran,” a widely cherished song that resonates deeply with Iranian national identity.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks