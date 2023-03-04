Iranian president to IAEA chief: Don’t let agency be influenced by big powers 

President Raisi met with Rafael Gross on Saturday afternoon in Tehran.

The president added that Iran expects the agency to act professionally.

He noted that the US and the Zionist regime of Israel are using the nuclear issue as a pretext to step up pressure on the Iranian people.

This is while, Raisi added, the Zionist regime is not a signatory to the nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty, NPT.

The IAEA chief said that during his meetings in Iran, he found Iranian officials serious about realizing the interests of the country’s people.

Grossi has also met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran

(AEOI)Mohammad Eslami, and AEOI Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.

Grossi left Tehran for Vienna after talks with the Iranian officials.