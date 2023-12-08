Iranian president back home from Moscow trip

President Raisi, who had traveled to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, held talks on various bilateral, regional, and international issues, including the latest developments in Palestine.

Upon his return, President Raisi said during the meetings with Putin and other high-ranking officials, the two sides explored the ways to promote cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, transit and the North-South route.

The two sides also discussed the Israeli regime’s ongoing strikes against Palestinians, which has so far claimed over 17,000 lives, and left the Gaza Strip in ruins.

“Urgent actions to quickly stop the bombings against the oppressed people of Gaza, lifting the blockade on the strip and restoration of the Palestinian nation’s rights were brought up and emphasized in the talks,” the Iranian president said.

The Iranian president’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs, Mohammad Jamshidi, wrote on X social media platform on Friday, “During the three-hour private meeting between Mr. Raisi and Mr. Putin, the presidents of Iran and Russia, detailed and very helpful discussions were held about bilateral and regional cooperation with Gaza taking the center stage.”

“Recalling the successful experience of regional cooperation, President Raisi proposed some initiatives and the two sides agreed to coordinate the measures and goals to that end,” he added.