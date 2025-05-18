Iranian President warns of enemies’ attempts to sow division among regional countries

Speaking on Sunday at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized: “Iran has no quarrel with any country, but our enemies seek to sow division in the region.”

He said: “Trump comes to the region and claims Iran is a source of danger. Do we bomb homes? Do we assassinate scientists? Did we assassinate Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, during the presidential inauguration in Tehran?”

Rejecting any warmongering, he expressed hope that the Tehran conference would lead to a shared perspective and dialogue among participants.

Pezeshkian stressed: “My message for constructive engagement and expanding relations has not been received by the West. We have no conflict with anyone; we have extended a hand of friendship, brotherhood, and harmony to all.”

Referring to the crimes of the Zionist regime in the region, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, he added: “Israel disregards human rights, expels people from their homes, carries out daily massacres, and then speaks of humanity.”

He emphasized the role of regional cooperation in establishing security.

Regarding the indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US, Pezeshkian stated:

“In the negotiations, our rights must be recognized. The peaceful use of nuclear energy is our right, and we must utilize it.”

He strongly rejected claims by the US and some of its allies that Iran is seeking to produce an atomic bomb, stressing: We have no intention of building a nuclear bomb; this is the fatwa of the Supreme Leader.