Iranian president boosts ties in Belarus, raises border concerns in Armenia

Lukashenko welcomed Pezeshkian with an official ceremony at the presidential palace before the pair held private talks and a joint session with senior delegations.

According to Iranian state media, several agreements and cooperation documents are expected to be signed during the visit. Pezeshkian’s program in Belarus also includes meetings with parliamentary leaders and members of the Iranian community.

The Iranian president stressed that Tehran and Minsk share common views in international organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, arguing that the frameworks could help both countries expand constructive engagement.

He also criticized unilateral actions by the US and its allies, saying sanctions against Iran and Belarus were designed to weaken independent states.

Before arriving in Minsk, Pezeshkian met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on Tuesday. In that meeting, he reaffirmed Iran’s support for Armenia’s sovereignty but insisted that concerns over the presence of foreign forces near shared borders “must be completely resolved.”

The remarks came days after Yerevan and Baku signed a US-mediated deal over the strategic Zangezur corridor that connects Iran to Armenia.