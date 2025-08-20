Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Iran, Belarus sign 12 collaboration documents

By IFP Media Wire

High-ranking officials from Iran and Belarus have inked 12 cooperation agreements and a joint statement in the presence of the presidents of the two countries.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, signed the joint statement in Minsk on Wednesday.

The documents cover a wide range of sectors, including political relations, international law, tourism, arts, media, health, pharmaceuticals, industrial cooperation, environmental protection, free zones, special economic zones, and investment.

The joint statement and cooperation documents mark a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between Iran and Belarus.

This collaborative effort reflects the commitment of both nations to enhance cooperation across multiple fields and further solidify their partnership on the international stage.

