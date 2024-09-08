Media WireSport

Iranian powerlifter sets records, grabs gold at 2024 Paralympics

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian para-powerlifter Aliakbar Gharibshahi has made history by shattering a new record and clinching the gold medal in the men’s up to 107kg category at the Paralympic Games in France.

Gharibshahi received his gold medal on the last day of the Paralympic Games after breaking the record twice.

The athlete set a new Paralympic record of 247kg on his first attempt and then surpassed it with a lift of 252kg on his second attempt. He triumphed over competitors from the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Malaysia, the United States, Japan, Mexico, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia.

This victory adds to Gharibshahi’s impressive career, which includes four world championship titles and one Asian championship title.

The Mongolian and Mexican powerlifters secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Gharibshahi’s gold medal marks the seventh gold for Iranian athletes at the Paris Paralympic Games, which took place from August 28 to September 8.

