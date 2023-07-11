Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Famous Iranian poet, writer and painter, Ahmad Reza Ahmadi, passes away

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ahmad Reza Ahmadi

Renowned Iranian poet, writer and painter Ahmad Reza Ahmadi has passed away at the age on 82.

Ahmadi, born on May 20, 1940 in the southern Iranian city of Kerman, passed away on Tuesday after months of illness.

Literature, poetry, writing and cinema were the main fields of his professional activities.

Ahmadi is known to be the founder of the new wave of poetry and the pioneer of surrealism in children’s literature in Iran.

The book “A Journey at Night” pertaining to social issues, peace, coexistence, tolerance and cooperation is one of the most famous works of this late author.

Many of Ahmadi’s poems have been translated into Arabic, Armenian, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Korean.

