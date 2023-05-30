Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Abdol-Ali Ghavam, Iran’s distinguished political science figure, dies at 78

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abdol-Ali Ghavam

Dr. Abdol-Ali Ghavam, a distinguished Iranian translator, researcher and professor of international relations, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 78.

During his four decades of scientific activity, Ghavam wrote many books in the field of political science and played an unmatched role in enriching studies of international relations in Iran.

He was a professor of the Tehran-based Faculty of Economics and Political Sciences at Shahid Beheshti University and former head of the Department of Political Sciences of this university.

His book titled ‘Principles of Foreign Policy and International Policy’ was chosen as the best at one of the editions of Iran’s Book of the Year Awards years ago.

