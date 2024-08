Bahmani passed away at a hospital in Tehran, marking the end of a tumultuous period that began in late June 2024, when he suffered a stroke.

His condition had taken a turn for the worse on August 31, 2024, after a second brain hemorrhage.

Born in 1942 in Dezful in Khuzestan province, Bahmani was discovered by poet Fereidoun Moshiri, who recognized his talent at a young age. Bahmani wrote his first poem at the age of 10, which was published in the “Roshan Fekr” magazine in 1953.