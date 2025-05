Born in 319 AH (circa 940 CE) in Tus, Ferdowsi dedicated over three decades of his life to composing the Shahnameh, preserving Iran’s pre-Islamic history, mythology, and cultural identity through poetic verse.

He passed away before 397 AH (circa 1010 CE).

May 15 (25 Ordibehesht in the Iranian calendar) is officially designated as Ferdowsi Day, a tribute to both the poet’s enduring legacy and the Persian language he helped protect and elevate.