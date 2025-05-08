Iranian writer Shiva Arastouei dies at 64

Her family confirmed the news on Thursday, though the cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Born in 1961 in Tehran, Arastouei was known for her distinct voice in contemporary Iranian literature.

Among her notable works are the novels Aftaab Mahtaab, I Became Beautiful When I Saw Him, and Bibi Shahrzad, as well as the acclaimed short story collection I Had Come to Drink Tea with My Daughter, which explores women’s issues with a unique narrative sensitivity.

In addition to her writing, Arastouei had a diverse artistic career, including roles as a film consultant and appearances in several short films. She also taught fiction writing at the University of the Arts in Tehran.

Arastouei’s early experiences as a young volunteer during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s deeply shaped her worldview and writing.

In the 1990s, during a wave of popular romance literature among youth, she took a different path by incorporating feminist themes into her fiction.

Her 1994 poetry collection Lost and her feminist storytelling style made her a prominent voice among female Iranian authors.