Iranian People’s Resistance Led to US’ Submission: First VP

First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri says the Iranian people’s resistance resulted in the United States’ surrender.

Jahangiri said Iranian people stood up to the economic war launched by Washington against the Islamic Republic.

“The experience of the tough period of the economic war showed resistance holds the key to success, and what forced the US into submission to the Iranian nation was the people’s resistance,” he said.

The vice president urged people to learn to have a common understanding of issues and threats facing the country.

“Today, we are facing different threats and opportunities in society, and we can work out a common solution only when we have a common understanding of threats and opportunities,” he added.

Jahangiri underlined that dialogue is a very important issue. “The skill of holding dialogue is very important and we should not talk to each other with the language of violence.”

The top official underscored that ill-wishers seek to put the brakes on Iran’s progress, adding efforts should be made to stop such efforts.