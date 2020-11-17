Iranian People’s Resistance in Economic War Bears Fruit: President

Iran’s president says the Iranian nation’s resistance in the economic war has come to fruition, setting the stage for the amelioration of the country’s economic situation.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the government, with the support and cooperation of people, did not allow those who imposed sanctions on the country to achieve their evil objectives.

He then touched upon the national spending package for the next Iranian calendar Year.

“Based on the plans drawn up, the country’s economic situation will improve,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president said the government will support individuals the closure of whose businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic will harm them financially.

President Rouhani added a new round of restrictions will be imposed to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak and protect people’s health and lives.