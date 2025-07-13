Iranian parliament pass tougher penalties for espionage and collaboration with hostile foreign regimes

The amendments, aimed at addressing the Guardian Council’s concerns, were passed by an overwhelming majority during the July 14th session.

Under the revised bill, any operational or intelligence activity deemed detrimental to national security or in collaboration with Israel or other hostile regimes is punishable by death and confiscation of property. If such actions do not meet the threshold of “corruption on earth”, perpetrators face life imprisonment.

The bill also criminalizes activities that aid hostile regimes economically, technologically, or militarily, with penalties ranging from execution to long-term imprisonment.

Possession or use of illegal communication devices like Starlink for subversive purposes is also penalized.

Meanwhile, the bill targets cyberattacks, espionage drones, and dissemination of sensitive materials to foreign media.

Any filming or transmission of content deemed harmful to national morale or unity could result in imprisonment and permanent disqualification from public service.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry is tasked with identifying “hostile media” and expedited legal processes have been introduced for related offenses.

Iranian lawmakers underlined that these measures are crucial for safeguarding national security amid increasing regional tensions.