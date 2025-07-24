Iranian parliament speaker says enemy goal is to ‘dismantle Islamic Republic’

Speaking at a memorial ceremony for IRGC Aerospace Force victims on Thursday, Ghalibaf said the US, the UK, and other “enemies” oppose the Islamic Republic because it symbolizes Iran’s strength, unity, and territorial integrity.

He quoted Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as stating, “Homeland and Islam are two sides of the same coin,” adding that Iran’s people have stood firm against separatist agendas.

“The real source of our power is not missiles,” Ghalibaf said, “but the hearts of our people.”

While acknowledging Iran’s military achievements, he stressed that public “faith and unity are the foundation of national strength.”

He cited the national response during the missile operations against Israel in reprisal against its assault in June, as an example of the spiritual and material cohesion.

Ghalibaf praised the IRGC Aerospace Force for its role in defending the country, despite the loss of senior commanders.

He emphasized that external powers are determined to prevent Iran from becoming a strong nation, but that unity and resilience remain key to overcoming such threats.