IFP ExclusiveParliamentSelected

Iranian parliament speaker says enemy goal is to ‘dismantle Islamic Republic’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that the primary goal of Iran’s adversaries is the “elimination of the Islamic Republic” in order to enable the country’s fragmentation.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony for IRGC Aerospace Force victims on Thursday, Ghalibaf said the US, the UK, and other “enemies” oppose the Islamic Republic because it symbolizes Iran’s strength, unity, and territorial integrity.

He quoted Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as stating, “Homeland and Islam are two sides of the same coin,” adding that Iran’s people have stood firm against separatist agendas.

“The real source of our power is not missiles,” Ghalibaf said, “but the hearts of our people.”

While acknowledging Iran’s military achievements, he stressed that public “faith and unity are the foundation of national strength.”

He cited the national response during the missile operations against Israel in reprisal against its assault in June, as an example of the spiritual and material cohesion.

Ghalibaf praised the IRGC Aerospace Force for its role in defending the country, despite the loss of senior commanders.

He emphasized that external powers are determined to prevent Iran from becoming a strong nation, but that unity and resilience remain key to overcoming such threats.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks