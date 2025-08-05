Iranian parliament speaker: Majlis is offspring of Constitutional Revolution

Speaking at the opening of Tuesday’s parliamentary session, Ghalibaf said, “The Majlis is the offspring of the Constitutional Revolution and a valuable legacy entrusted to us.”

He called the revolution, which began on August 5, 1906, a significant turning point in modern Iranian history, rooted in public demands for justice and the rule of law.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by the movement, including foreign interference and internal setbacks, Ghalibaf described the revolution as a grassroots effort inspired by the Iranian people’s religious and social consciousness.

He said the Constitutional Revolution was not merely a political transformation but a foundation for Iran’s early experiences in establishing religious democracy and resisting tyranny.

Its legacy, he added, lived on in the nationalization of the oil industry and the Islamic Revolution.

Ghalibaf concluded by honoring the memory of constitutional-era martyrs and figures such as Sheikh Fazlollah Noori, reaffirming the Parliament’s commitment to uphold its historical and legal responsibilities.