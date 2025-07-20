Iranian paramedic succumbs to injuries weeks after Israeli airstrike

Beyranvand had volunteered for emergency response efforts from the start of the fighting and was critically wounded when warplanes targeted civilian sites in Lorestan Province, western Iran.

After 28 days of medical treatment for severe burns, he passed away on Sunday. Local sources say he worked without armor or weapon, only a medical kit in hand.

Two other paramedics, Mahmoud Zinevand and Mohammad Dalvand, also died in the same attack. Their deaths have raised protests over the targeting of civilian and noncombatants by the Israeli regime during its 12-day aggression.

The Israeli conflict, started on June 13 and ended in a late-June ceasefire, left over 1,000 Iranians dead and nearly 5,000 injured, vast majority of them civilians.