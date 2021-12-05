Iranian Para Powerlifter Wins Gold Medal

Iranian para-powerlifter Ali Akbar Gharibshahi has won a gold medal in the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships and also smashed the world record in the 107kg weight category.

Gharibshahi lifted 251kg while the previous record was 247kg.

Meanwhile, Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar from Mongolia won the silver medal with 244kg. Saman Razi, also from Iran, came third and won the bronze medal with 235kg. This is one of the compulsory tournaments to qualify for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, France. The competitions will conclude later on Sunday in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.