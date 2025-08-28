Iranian para-cyclists miss world championships after Belgium denies visas

The championship, which began on Wednesday, August 27, with mandatory medical classification sessions, features two events; the individual time trial and the road race.

According to local reports, Ahmad Hamzehlou and Behrouz Farzad, along with their coach Maziar Farzad, were scheduled to travel to Belgium for classification and competition. However, the visa applications of the Iranian delegation were not approved in time, preventing them from attending the event.

This is not the first setback for Hamzehlou, who also missed the previous Asian Para-Cycling Championships in Thailand due to incomplete medical classification. Both Iranian athletes were expected to undergo international classification on Wednesday before receiving authorization to compete at the world level.

Iranian sports officials have not yet commented on the reasons behind the visa refusal, while Belgian authorities have not issued a statement on the matter.