Iranian, Omani Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Muscat

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

In the Wednesday meeting, the two sides exchanged views on reciprocal ties as well as regional developments.

Zarif touched upon key issues pertaining to mutual relations on political and economic fronts as well as regional issues.

He also expressed gratitude to Oman for playing a positive role in developments related to Iran.

Zarif said he was pleased over the positive trend which has emerged in mutual economic and trade cooperation, and called for following up on and implementing the agreements reached by the Iran-Oman Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

He recalled that the 19th meeting of the commission will be held in the near future, expressing hope that Tehran and Muscat will reach a higher level of cooperation in economic and trade areas.

The top Omani diplomat, in turn, said he was pleased over Iran-Oman cooperation in different fields, calling for the enhancement of bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also discussed Tehran-Muscat cooperation in the domains of transportation, the judiciary, extradition of criminals and exchange of prisoners.