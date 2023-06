Owji added that one of Raisi’s achievements was that he managed to decrease the budget deficit by increasing the crude exports.

The oil minister also said the gas and condensate products were also conducive to the decreasing of the budget deficit.

Owji underlined that the oppressive Western sanctions against Iran have failed to choke off the country’s oil exports thanks to efforts by the Raisi administration, adding that good news is ahead in this regard in the near future.