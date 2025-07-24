IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iranian officials appointed to lead Asian Taekwondo Academy

By IFP Editorial Staff

Following the conclusion of the Asian Taekwondo Union's electoral assembly, two prominent Iranian officials have been appointed to lead the newly restructured Asian Taekwondo Academy.

In decrees issued by Sang Jin Kim, the newly elected President of the Asian Taekwondo Union, Hadi Saei was named President of the Academy, while Asghar Rahimi was appointed Executive Director.

Hadi Saei, the President of the Taekwondo Federation of Iran, is one of Iran’s most decorated athletes, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former world champion in taekwondo.
He also previously served as the head coach of Iran’s national team and held a seat on Tehran’s City Council.

Asghar Rahimi, former head coach of Iran’s national taekwondo team, as well as the teams of Kuwait and Pas Tehran,  is currently a member of the Technical Committee of the Taekwondo Federation of Iran.

President Kim had originally intended to distribute the academy’s leadership between officials from different countries. However, in recognition of Iran’s detailed four-year development blueprint for the sport in Asia, both posts were entrusted to the Iranian team.

The Iranian delegation is now tasked with finalizing the academy’s strategic agenda, which will be submitted for approval at the upcoming session of the Executive Board.

