Iranian official: No government-owned essential goods left at ports

Rad confirmed to IRNA that both the government and the private sectors have played key roles in maintaining food security, especially amid recent regional tensions. “Thanks to meticulous and early planning, the supply of wheat, flour, and other essential goods was ensured weeks and months in advance”, he noted.

“Even during times of crisis and war, the public never experienced shortages, and the markets remained calm and stable.”

Rad reaffirmed that the supply chain is functioning efficiently and that no shortages of staple goods are expected in the foreseeable future.