IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iranian official optimistic direct talks with US can lead to deal in 3 months

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran US Flags

The Iranian President's representative for coordinating maritime development policies has reiterated the need for direct negotiations between Iran and the US, estimating that reaching an agreement could take two to three months once negotiations begin.

In an interview with Ensaf news website, Ali Abdolalizadeh, noted that the government’s plan is transparent and it is ready for talks, saying US can invest in Iran once sanctions are lifted.

Abdolalizadeh, however, highlighted that Iran’s readiness for negotiations depends on the US not engaging in deceitful tactics.

He explained that while strategic maneuvering is natural in negotiations, deceit involves reneging on agreements when forced to make concessions.

The moderate official pointed out American companies, particularly multinational ones, could find Iran’s oil and gas industry attractive for investment.

Abdolalizadeh expressed concern over losing resources in shared energy fields, citing Qatar’s progress with the help of European and American multinationals, while Iran struggles due to sanctions.

He also mentioned that after the JCPOA nuclear deal, Iran welcomed cooperation from all countries except the US, raising questions about why American companies were excluded. He noted that while the Obama administration downplayed the issue, Trump threatened to tear up the JCPOA, leading to mutual regret.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks