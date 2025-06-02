Iranian Official: Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant to reconnect to national grid soon

On Sunday night, Reza Banazadeh informed reporters about the refueling and preparations at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant for resuming electricity production.

He stated that the plant is ready to re-enter the operational phase and will begin generating power based on the schedule and the Energy Ministry’s demand.

Banazadeh emphasized that nuclear power generation is an essential and high-priority need for the country, requiring special attention.

He highlighted the increased demand for electricity during the months of July and August, due to hot weather, and stressed the readiness of the Bushehr plant to resume production.

Banazadeh also added that the completion and operation of the 75,000-cubic-meter desalination plant at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant will play a significant role in supplying drinking water to the people.