Iranian nuclear chief says Tehran remains committed to NPT

Mohammad Easlami noted that Iran has no unfulfilled obligations in this regard.

Eslami said claims that Iran has reduced its obligations are pointless when it comes to the NPT as Tehran is committed to the non-proliferation regime.

He described such allegations as part of a psychological warfare against Iran.

As to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, Eslami said it was a win-win agreement but at a time when the other side refuses to stick by its part of the deal, there is no reason for Tehran to remain committed to the JCPOA. He however stressed that Iran is a signatory to the NPT and will remain committed to the treaty.

Iran reduced its commitments under the JCPOA after the US completely withdrew from it under former president Donald Trump and reinstated harsh sanctions on Iran in 2018.

Months-long talks over the revival of the nuclear deal and the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions remain in stalemate.