Saturday, February 11, 2023
Iranian nuclear chief rejects all claims about Iran seeking nukes as “a lie”

By IFP Editorial Staff
The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says all claims about Iran seeking to make nukes, secret goals and undeclared nuclear sites in the country are a lie.

Mohammad Eslami added that Iran’s enemies are spreading misleading information about Iran’s nuclear program and they are seeking to block Iran’s pathway toward progress by making excuses and baseless allegations.

The director of the AEOI noted that the main issue is the new power which emerges thanks to new technologies and end foreign domination over a nation.

The US and its Western allies accuse Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons. They claim that Iran’s nuclear program is a front for achieving this goal.

Tehran denies the claim and says it’s nuclear program is purely civilian. It also says nuclear arms have no place in its defense doctrine.

