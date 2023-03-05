Iranian nuclear chief to MPs: Given rise in enrichment level, Iran had to let increase in inspections

Mohammad Eslami was speaking in a meeting with MPs on Sunday, one day after the visit of the UN nuclear chief’s visit to Tehran.

According to the spokesman of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission, Mohammad Eslami also said given the increase in the level of enrichment at Fordo nuclear site, Iran agreed to increased inspections thereof, which is in keeping with the IAEA’s standards.

Eslami noted that in recent weeks, opponents of Iran’s nuclear program focused on the discovery of uranium participles that had been enriched above the 60% purity level and also on the arrangement of the new centrifuge cascades in order to cause troubles for Iran.

The director of the IAEA said Iranian officials took action to remove this excuse through holding negotiations with the agency within the framework of the safeguards.

His comments come a day after the IAEA chief visited Iran for talks with the country’s officials over how the two sides can resolve outstanding issues related to the Iranian nuclear program.