Iranian news agency retracts report on alleged Mossad safe house in Tehran

In its correction, published Tuesday, the agency said that while several drones were indeed found in a house in the capital, there was no evidence linking the site to Israel’s spy agency. “Parts of the earlier report were not accurate,” the agency admitted, adding that subsequent checks with “reliable sources” clarified the situation.

According to Mehr, the drones recovered were neither operational military systems nor part of an espionage network, but instead “used and research-oriented models.”

No indication was provided about the house’s ownership or the circumstances of the discovery.

The agency issued an apology to its readership for releasing the initial claim without sufficient verification.