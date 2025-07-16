Media WireParliamentSelected

Iranian MPs: US  govt. main responsibile for aggression against Islamic Republic

By IFP Media Wire
Iran's parliament

Iranian members of parliament have declared that the US government is primarily responsible for the recent military aggression against Iran and the killing of hundreds of Iranian citizens by the Zionist regime.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, the lawmakers asserted that the blatant act of aggression, carried out in coordination with European governments claiming to uphold human rights, was executed by the Israeli regime as part of a “dirty mission and massive crime.”

According to the statement, this was a failed attempt to dismantle Iran and overthrow the Islamic Republic.

The MPs added that efforts to divide Iran have been pursued by colonial powers for at least the past century, and that the Islamic Republic has stood as a firm barrier against such ambitions for the past five decades.

The statement goes on to say that the U.S. government, particularly the “murderous American president”, was the primary instigator of the attack, authorizing Israel’s prime minister to carry out the mission. During the 12-day war, the US provided full support to the Israeli regime, including arms, operational backing, and defensive aid.

Referring to the timing of the aggression during the Tehran–Washington negotiations, the lawmakers said the US president proved “pure deception,” stating that while presenting himself as a proponent of diplomacy, he effectively signed off on the assault against Iran’s nuclear facilities and took full responsibility for it.

