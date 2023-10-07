Iranian MPs support Palestinians’ operation against Israel

The MPs declared their backing for Operation Al-Aqsa Storm during their session on Saturday morning.

The Palestinian resistance fighters took Israelis unawares early in the morning after infiltrating into occupied Palestine through several points on the border. The Israeli media say dozens of Israelis have been killed including soldiers.

An unspecified number of Israelis have been captured by the Palestinians. The captives include several senior army officers, among them a general.

Western sources have described the attack on Israel as an intelligence failure for Tel Aviv.