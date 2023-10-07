Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveParliamentSelected

Iranian MPs support Palestinians’ operation against Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Parliament

Iranian lawmakers have thrown their full support behind Saturday's surprise attack on Israel's military posts near the Gaza border by the Gaza-based Palestinian groups.

The MPs declared their backing for Operation Al-Aqsa Storm during their session on Saturday morning.

The Palestinian resistance fighters took Israelis unawares early in the morning after infiltrating into occupied Palestine through several points on the border. The Israeli media say dozens of Israelis have been killed including soldiers.

An unspecified number of Israelis have been captured by the Palestinians. The captives include several senior army officers, among them a general.

Western sources have described the attack on Israel as an intelligence failure for Tel Aviv.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks