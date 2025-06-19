IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian MP: Zionist regime playing victim after heavy defeats

By IFP Editorial Staff

Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, stated that the Zionist regime has resorted to victimhood theatrics after suffering serious blows from the Islamic Republic.

According to Kowsari, Tel Aviv failed to achieve its objectives despite targeting Iranian commanders, nuclear scientists, and strategic centers.

He described Israel’s recent attacks—such as the strike on Iran’s state broadcaster—as war crimes that have further tarnished its global reputation.

“Now they are trying to fabricate a narrative suggesting that Iran has attacked civilian service centers,” he said. “But in truth, these claims are nothing more than attempts at damage control following their humiliation.”

Kowsari stressed that Israel’s portrayal of itself as a victim is a calculated move to salvage its image on the world stage in the wake of Iran’s retaliatory and deterrent responses.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks