Iranian MP: Zionist regime playing victim after heavy defeats

According to Kowsari, Tel Aviv failed to achieve its objectives despite targeting Iranian commanders, nuclear scientists, and strategic centers.

He described Israel’s recent attacks—such as the strike on Iran’s state broadcaster—as war crimes that have further tarnished its global reputation.

“Now they are trying to fabricate a narrative suggesting that Iran has attacked civilian service centers,” he said. “But in truth, these claims are nothing more than attempts at damage control following their humiliation.”

Kowsari stressed that Israel’s portrayal of itself as a victim is a calculated move to salvage its image on the world stage in the wake of Iran’s retaliatory and deterrent responses.