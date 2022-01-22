Saturday, January 22, 2022
MP: Yemeni attacks no obstacle to Iran’s talks with Saudis, Emiratis

By IFP Editorial Staff

A top Iranian lawmaker has dismissed the notion that Yemen’s recent drone and missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates constitute an obstacle to Iran’s negotiations with the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Mojtaba Zolnouri, a member of Parliament’s National Security Commission, told Didbaniran news and analysis website that Yemen’s attacks have nothing to do with Iran’s ties with Saudi Arabia. 

Zolnouri added that Iran is not stuck in the past in terms of its foreign policy. 

According to the MP, the Islamic Republic had some grievances about the kingdom’s behavior but it looks to the future when it comes to ties with other countries.  

He added that Iran’s priority is to strengthen ties with neighbors including Saudi Arabia. 

Zolnouri noted that if key regional players like Saudi Arabia and Turkey stand by Iran, extra-regional powers will not covet the region. 

The lawmaker also said a new chapter is opening in ties between Tehran and Riyadh and that the Islamic republic has shown good will and seriousness about boosting relations with Saudi Arabia and it hopes the kingdom will have the same intention. 

Zolnouri noted that Iran would like the warring sides in Yemen to resolve their differences and that Tehran is ready for mediation between them.

