Friday, August 4, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentParliament

Iranian MP warns of danger from YV radiation in Tehran

By Golrokh Askarieh

An Iranian menber of parlianent warns that the situation of ultraviolet (UV) radiation in Tehran has become critical and has hit the grave milestone of 12.

Ms. Somayyeh Rafiee urged citizens to seriously avoid exposure to direct sunlight from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm in the capital.

The head of the environmental faction of the Iranian parliament added that the citizens also need to use protective equipment such as sunscreen, appropriate clothing and glasses outdoirs partuculsrlyat swimming pools. 

Rafiee added that from the beginning of the summer to yesterday, Thursday, Tehran witnessed an average of 0.9 degrees increase in temperature compared to the past 30 years in Tehran Province. 

She noted that all figures show the issue of climate change and global warming has affected Iran and the whole region faster than imagined, adding that unless effective action is taken as soon as possible, everyone will suffer.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks