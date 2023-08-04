Iranian MP warns of danger from YV radiation in Tehran

Ms. Somayyeh Rafiee urged citizens to seriously avoid exposure to direct sunlight from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm in the capital.

The head of the environmental faction of the Iranian parliament added that the citizens also need to use protective equipment such as sunscreen, appropriate clothing and glasses outdoirs partuculsrlyat swimming pools.

Rafiee added that from the beginning of the summer to yesterday, Thursday, Tehran witnessed an average of 0.9 degrees increase in temperature compared to the past 30 years in Tehran Province.

She noted that all figures show the issue of climate change and global warming has affected Iran and the whole region faster than imagined, adding that unless effective action is taken as soon as possible, everyone will suffer.