Iranian MP: Top security body approved retaliatory attack against Israel

Esmaeil Kowsari added that all members of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council have agreed to the response to the Zionist regime.

He added that the resistance groups of the region will also be involved in the attack on Israel.

Kowsari called the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran as “foolish”, noting that Iran has a right to retaliate the attack under international law.

He also said the Supreme National Security Council has already made a decision on the issue. However, Kowsari did not confirm CNN’s report that Tehran will give a response to the Zionist regime before the US presidential election next week.

He said no one knows when Iran is going to retaliate the Israeli aggression.

The recent Israeli attack on Iran killed four army personnel.