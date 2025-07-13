Iranian MP: Suspicious microchips found in shoes of IAEA inspectors

Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mahmoud Nabavian also said that the presence of microchips in inspectors’ shoes suggests potential espionage activity.

“Why is it that when IAEA inspectors enter our nuclear sites and undergo body searches, we find microchips in their shoes? What are they trying to monitor?”, Nabavian asked.

He went on to accuse the IAEA of acting on intelligence provided by hostile sources, particularly Israel.

“The agency raises questions about three of our sites, but isn’t it true that Israel stole our documents and gave them to the IAEA? Why is the agency listening to a regime that’s not even a member of the NPT?”, the lawmaker added.

Nabavian further noted that classified Iranian reports submitted to the IAEA had been passed to the Zionist regime by the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi.

“We submit our reports as an NPT signatory, and yet Mr. Grossi hands them to the Zionist regime and we later recovered the same documents, nearly 10 million of them, through operations carried out by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence.”

The lawmaker underscored that what he says is not speculative. “We’re not making slogans; we have evidence and that is why we say espionage is taking place under the cover of international inspections”, Nabavian said.

He also recalled previous incidents where confidential Iranian information submitted to the IAEA was leaked to the press even before being discussed in official IAEA meetings.