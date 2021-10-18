Iranian MP: Removal of sanctions first step in resuming talks

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

The spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has said the bottom line for the resumption of the talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal is the lifting of anti-Tehran sanctions and the US and EU’s return to full compliance with the deal.

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said the ball is now in the West’s court and the notion of returning to the nuclear deal applies to those who left it or failed to live up to their commitments under the deal.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini added that under the current circumstances, it’s Iran that must set conditions for the other side.

He maintained that if the EU intends to act as a mediator, it must base its assumption on the fact that the US and the European troika including Britain, France and Germany are to blame for this stalemate in talks in the first place. Diplomat efforts to resume the nuclear talks have intensified in recent days. But no date has been set to start the negotiations nor has the venue of the talks been determined yet.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here