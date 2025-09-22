Iranian MP: President Pezeshkian’s New York trip a chance to ease tensions

Mohammad‑Mehdi Shahriari, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told IRNA on Monday that with the Iranian Leader’s approval and domestic consensus, the president could use the trip to hold direct talks with Western leaders and achieve constructive outcomes.

The comments come as tensions between Iran and the West have peaked, especially after the UK, France, and Germany have triggered a so-called snapback mechanism that would restore heavy UN Security Council sanctions on Iran.

Shahriari stressed that speeches at the UN and meetings with Eastern or Non‑Aligned states alone would not improve Iran’s economic and political situation, adding that direct dialogue with the US and European countries was essential for sustainable, win‑win agreements.

He urged the foreign policy team to draw on the expertise of Iranian elites at home and abroad to develop practical proposals acceptable to negotiating partners.

Warning of Israeli threats and potential UN Security Council resolutions, he said renewed sanctions and military pressure could derail sustainable development.

The New York visit scheduled to commence on Tuesday, he added, could also serve to defend national interests.