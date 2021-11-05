Iranian MP: Negative signs coming from Saudi Arabia

A high-ranking Iranian lawmaker says the situation is not ripe to hold official normalization talks with Saudi Arabia.

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said Iran wants to strengthen ties with neighboring countries but the signals coming out of Saudi Arabia are not positive. The spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee added that the Saudis initially showed they were interested in rebuilding ties.

He added that those signals have faded and not only are they not positive but they are even negative. Relations have been strained between Iran and Saudi Arabia over a host of issues.

Saudis claim Iran meddles in the internal affairs of regional countries. Iran also says Saudi Arabia helped create terrorist groups which wreaked havoc in Syria and Iraq. Tehran also wants Riyadh to end its war on Yemen.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have held several rounds of negotiations to resolve their differences. But it seems there has been no tangible breakthrough. Earlier this week, Saudi’s foreign minister said the talks with Iran have been cordial but have not made progress.