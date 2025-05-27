Iranian MP urges legal action against cleric Ghasemian over remarks in Saudi Arabia

“In today’s sensitive climate, when our conduct must be measured, certain individuals repeatedly impose heavy costs on the nation and the state,” Shahriari said.

“The public prosecutor must act in defense of national interests by filing criminal charges and indictments against such persons.”

He added that there may even be foreign elements influencing such behavior, noting, “These are the same people who attacked the Saudi embassy a few years ago, and then, eight years later—when ties were finally restored under the 13th administration—they celebrated the reopening of relations as if they had achieved a monumental breakthrough with Riyadh. Some groups act as though they are entitled to immunity in all matters.”

Shahriari’s remarks come as Iranian officials intensify calls for unity and restraint during the Hajj season, following Ghasemian’s arrest and his inflammatory statement accusing Saudi Arabia of turning Mecca and Medina into “centers of immorality.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ambassador to Riyadh, Alireza Enayati, issued a veiled response in a post on X, emphasizing mutual respect and appropriate behavior during pilgrimage.