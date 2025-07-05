Iranian MP warns Israel of ‘end of regime’ if further attacks occur

In an interview with IRNA, Boroujerdi stated, “If Israel makes the mistake of attacking Iran again, it will be writing the final chapter of its existence.”

His comments follow reports of continued Western military support to Israel and speculation about further Israeli strikes.

Referring to the 12-day conflict in June that saw hundreds of Iranian military commanders, scientists, and civilians killed, Boroujerdi said Iran would not initiate war but would deliver a “devastating response” to any aggression.

He recalled past targeted assassinations of Iranian scientists and commanders, describing them as part of a long pattern of hostility since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Despite these attacks, he emphasized, Iran’s nuclear knowledge has advanced.

Boroujerdi concluded that Iran’s retaliation during the recent conflict proved its military readiness, adding that “Israel’s eventual acceptance of a ceasefire showed the failure of its campaign.”