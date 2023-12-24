Iranian MP: Iran failed to properly identify national interests in relations with Russia

“It seems like the government has made a mistake in identifying national interests,” said Ahamad Avai, who sits on the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

“The Russians have been the same since the beginning. Don’t think that they have changed,” he said.

“The Russians are more interested in petro-dollars than in Iran,” the MP added.

The parliament representative added the Kremlin did not seek to solve the problem regarding the controversy over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“In the JCPOA, the Russians did not want to solve the problem because they favor an isolated Iran whose only option is to have relations with Moscow,” he explained.

“Iran is so capable that it does not need to opt for appeasement simply because it needs the Russians,” added the MP.

“I was not surprised at the Russians’ claim because that’s the nature of the Russians, and no one else should be surprised, either. But it would be surprising if the Islamic Republic of Iran did not show a proper reaction to Russia,” he said.

Russia has recently sided with the United Arab Emirates’ regarding its sovereignty claims over the three Iranian Persian Gulf islands of Abu Mousa, The Greater Tunb and The Lesser Tunb.

“The Russians always overcharged Iran in all political, economic and other areas, so Russia does not offer any considerable services to Iran,” he noted.