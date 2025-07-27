Iranian MP criticizes draft bill targeting ‘false news’ on social media

During a parliamentary session on Sunday, Azari voiced his opposition to the bill’s urgency status, warning that its approval would harm press freedom and the journalism profession.

Azari stated that the proposed legislation includes punishments for media outlets which, in his view, could create a “safe haven” for corrupt individuals in both governmental and non-governmental sectors.

“The bill is too underdeveloped to manage the complexities of cyberspace,” he said.

He further criticized the bill’s use of vague and interpretive language, citing terms like “false content,” “public confusion,” “stakeholder,” and “irreparable damage,” which, he argued, are open to arbitrary interpretation.

Azari warned that if passed, the bill could result in an overload of criminal cases and place additional strain on the judiciary.

He called for a more thoughtful and precise approach to regulating online content, emphasizing the need to uphold freedom of expression and prevent legislative overreach.