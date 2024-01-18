Iranian MP: No anti-Pakistan terror group based in Iran

The remarks by Moin al-Din Saeedi came after Pakistan launched a series of military strikes on Thursday allegedly ‘against terrorist hideouts’ in the Iranian city of Saravan, in Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan.

The attack apparently came in response to Iran’s attack on Pakistan a day earlier to target an anti-Iran terrorist group known as Jaish al-Adl.

Saeedi called on both sides to show restraint and pursue the matter through a probe into the developments.

The Iranian lawmaker said there are no exact figures on the casualties after Pakistan’s strikes, adding all hospitals in the region are on alert.

According to initial official figures, nine non-Iranian nationals have been killed in misslie attack by Pakistan.