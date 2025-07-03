Iranian medical chief: Israeli strikes on hospitals direct attacks on vulnerable civilians

“These strikes have directly endangered lives, especially patients in need of urgent surgeries or treatments like radiotherapy,” Khosronia said. Many patients have been forced to flee unsafe zones, missing essential treatment, leading in some cases to death or severe complications.

He warned that the displacement of patients and fear of returning to hospitals has disrupted care across the country.

Khosronia emphasized the urgent need for emergency infrastructure in hospitals, such as backup generators, highlighting that power cuts impact vital departments like dialysis units and operating rooms.

Referring to the June 13 Israeli airstrikes and subsequent 12-day conflict, which resulted in 935 deaths—including 38 children and 102 women—he reiterated the need to protect medical sites under international law.