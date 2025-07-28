Monday, July 28, 2025
Iranian lawmakers urge withdrawal of “false content” bill amid free speech concerns

By IFP Editorial Staff

Nineteen Iranian lawmakers have called on President Massoud Pezeshkian to immediately withdraw a controversial bill aimed at combatting the spread of “false content” online, warning it could severely restrict freedom of expression and independent journalism.

The MPs, in a letter published by parliamentarian Farid Mousavi, said the bill contradicts Article 24 of the Constitution, which protects press freedom, and runs counter to repeated statements by Iran’s Leader emphasizing the need to hear public voices and strengthen social trust.

“It is shocking that a government founded on transparency, justice, and national dialogue has submitted such a bill,” the letter reads. “Censorship is neither a tool for explanation nor a guarantee of security.”

The MPs noted that the bill comes shortly after “a wave of public” unity during a 12-day conflict with Israel, which “the government is now undermining by silencing critical voices.”

In response, the Ministry of Justice defended the bill, citing public safety and national interest. Officials stated that the law targets only those who knowingly spread false information with broad reach and stressed it aligns with global standards and constitutional rights.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

